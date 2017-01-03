Renters near sinkhole to meet with of...

Renters near sinkhole to meet with officials

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Dec 30 Read more: WXYZ

Three homes are expected to be lost to a sinkhole in Fraser, but even more people are being affected by the ongoing construction and repairs that are expected to continue for several months. Three homes are expected to be lost to a sinkhole in Fraser, but even more people are being affected by the ongoing construction and repairs that are expected to continue for several months.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WXYZ.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fraser Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Jim Goodfellows (Apr '16) 15 hr empty pockets 42
do not shop at art van (Nov '06) Dec 29 Mad 260
blight harassment (Feb '08) Dec 27 mrcoup 19
house sinks in hole Dec 27 thats poopy 1
Stop preying on us ! Dec 27 lawless 3
News Ferndale couple accused of kidnapping, extortion (Mar '08) Dec 21 Cecilia 285
why are people protesting (Jun '09) Dec 19 salacious 1,138
See all Fraser Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fraser Forum Now

Fraser Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fraser Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. Health Care
  5. Wikileaks
  1. Syria
  2. Bin Laden
  3. South Korea
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
 

Fraser, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,289 • Total comments across all topics: 277,639,043

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC