Renters near sinkhole to meet with officials
Three homes are expected to be lost to a sinkhole in Fraser, but even more people are being affected by the ongoing construction and repairs that are expected to continue for several months. Three homes are expected to be lost to a sinkhole in Fraser, but even more people are being affected by the ongoing construction and repairs that are expected to continue for several months.
Fraser Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jim Goodfellows (Apr '16)
|15 hr
|empty pockets
|42
|do not shop at art van (Nov '06)
|Dec 29
|Mad
|260
|blight harassment (Feb '08)
|Dec 27
|mrcoup
|19
|house sinks in hole
|Dec 27
|thats poopy
|1
|Stop preying on us !
|Dec 27
|lawless
|3
|Ferndale couple accused of kidnapping, extortion (Mar '08)
|Dec 21
|Cecilia
|285
|why are people protesting (Jun '09)
|Dec 19
|salacious
|1,138
