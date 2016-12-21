Questions asked about Fraser sinkhole sewer line
Questions are now being asked about the sewer line that collapsed, triggering a massive sinkhole along 15 Mile Road in Fraser. One of the questions residents and local officials wanted to know from Macomb County officials in charge of maintaining the sewage interceptor that failed -- how often was this system inspected? And who is on the hook to repair it now? At yesterday's emergency meeting engineers told us about every ten years is the norm in terms of inspecting the lines.
Fraser Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|blight harassment (Feb '08)
|Tue
|mrcoup
|19
|house sinks in hole
|Tue
|thats poopy
|1
|Stop preying on us !
|Tue
|lawless
|3
|Jim Goodfellows (Apr '16)
|Dec 23
|Still a goody
|41
|Ferndale couple accused of kidnapping, extortion (Mar '08)
|Dec 21
|Cecilia
|285
|why are people protesting (Jun '09)
|Dec 19
|salacious
|1,138
|Old teen mall in Roseville (May '08)
|Dec 18
|deg
|42
