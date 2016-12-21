Questions asked about Fraser sinkhole sewer line

Questions are now being asked about the sewer line that collapsed, triggering a massive sinkhole along 15 Mile Road in Fraser. One of the questions residents and local officials wanted to know from Macomb County officials in charge of maintaining the sewage interceptor that failed -- how often was this system inspected? And who is on the hook to repair it now? At yesterday's emergency meeting engineers told us about every ten years is the norm in terms of inspecting the lines.

