Fraser officials update public on sinkhole
Officials said the sinkhole, which formed under a home on Eberline Dr. near 15 Mile at Hayes, started because of a sewer pipe collapse 45 feet underground. The pipe collapse happened on Eberline Dr. The roads are still closed.
