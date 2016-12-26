FILE - Sinkhole
A suburban Detroit community has declared a state of emergency after a sinkhole began forming in one of its neighborhoods. The Macomb Daily of Mount Clemens reports that the declaration by the city of Fraser was made Saturday.
