Crews continue make repairs at Fraser sinkhole
Work continues around the clock to repair a sinkhole in Fraser. Thankfully, a home we've been watching crumble as a result of the issue is still standing.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WXYZ.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fraser Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|do not shop at art van (Nov '06)
|7 hr
|Mad
|260
|blight harassment (Feb '08)
|Dec 27
|mrcoup
|19
|house sinks in hole
|Dec 27
|thats poopy
|1
|Stop preying on us !
|Dec 27
|lawless
|3
|Jim Goodfellows (Apr '16)
|Dec 23
|Still a goody
|41
|Ferndale couple accused of kidnapping, extortion (Mar '08)
|Dec 21
|Cecilia
|285
|why are people protesting (Jun '09)
|Dec 19
|salacious
|1,138
Find what you want!
Search Fraser Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC