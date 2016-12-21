Crews continue make repairs at Fraser...

Crews continue make repairs at Fraser sinkhole

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: WXYZ

Work continues around the clock to repair a sinkhole in Fraser. Thankfully, a home we've been watching crumble as a result of the issue is still standing.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WXYZ.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fraser Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
do not shop at art van (Nov '06) 7 hr Mad 260
blight harassment (Feb '08) Dec 27 mrcoup 19
house sinks in hole Dec 27 thats poopy 1
Stop preying on us ! Dec 27 lawless 3
Jim Goodfellows (Apr '16) Dec 23 Still a goody 41
News Ferndale couple accused of kidnapping, extortion (Mar '08) Dec 21 Cecilia 285
why are people protesting (Jun '09) Dec 19 salacious 1,138
See all Fraser Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fraser Forum Now

Fraser Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fraser Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
  1. Climate Change
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Serena Williams
 

Fraser, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,239 • Total comments across all topics: 277,445,187

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC