Businesses feeling effect of sinkhole crisis
As the sinkhole saga in Fraser continues to unfold, more and more people are feeling the pains of the ongoing crisis. On Saturday, a sinkhole began to form leading to the City of Fraser's decision to shutdown 15 Mile Road between Utica and Hayes.
Fraser Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|blight harassment (Feb '08)
|22 hr
|mrcoup
|19
|house sinks in hole
|Tue
|thats poopy
|1
|Stop preying on us !
|Tue
|lawless
|3
|Jim Goodfellows (Apr '16)
|Dec 23
|Still a goody
|41
|Ferndale couple accused of kidnapping, extortion (Mar '08)
|Dec 21
|Cecilia
|285
|why are people protesting (Jun '09)
|Dec 19
|salacious
|1,138
|Old teen mall in Roseville (May '08)
|Dec 18
|deg
|42
