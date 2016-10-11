Faurecia to lay off 348 workers in Metro Detroit, close 2 plants
Automotive supplier Faurecia North America is laying off 348 employees and closing two of its plants in Metro Detroit, the company confirmed Tuesday. The company is closing its Merrill Road plant in Sterling Heights and its Masonic Road site Fraser, said Tony Sapienza, Faurecia North America's director of communications.
