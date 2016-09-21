Greater Fairfield County CMLS Signs w...

Greater Fairfield County CMLS Signs with zipLogix(TM) for MLS Benefit

The Greater Fairfield County CMLS, a CoreLogic customer, has signed with zipLogix to provide zipFormMLS-ConnectA as a member benefit. With zipFormMLS-ConnectA , real estate professionals can create accurate transactions more quickly by easily importing listing data directly into zipFormA .

