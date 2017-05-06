Franklin man dropped off at hospital after being shot in neck
A man who was shot in the neck was dropped off at the emergency room at Southampton Memorial Hospital Friday evening. Police say the victim did not cooperate with investigators, claiming he was shot at a different location than S. High Street.
