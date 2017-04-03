Supervisors question urgency of $10 m...

Supervisors question urgency of $10 million request

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Mar 8 Read more: Smithfield Times

By Diana McFarland Managing editor After listening to reasons why Isle of Wight County should borrow $10 million to fund an in-house career and technical education program, the Board of Supervisors questioned the urgency, the lack of collaboration with Paul D. Camp Community College and the need to fund the entire program at once.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Smithfield Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Franklin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Zuni Music Thread (Jun '14) Jan '17 Musikologist 6
News 30-plus horses removed from Zuni home (Jan '09) Sep '16 Bob 74
Medicaid expansion in Virginia (Feb '16) Feb '16 Patient X 1
local lesbian (May '15) Dec '15 Kesha 3
Help me get my husband Thanksgiving Dinner (Nov '15) Nov '15 helpgetturkey 1
A living sacrafice (Sep '15) Oct '15 nodc 4
Don't you wish (Jul '15) Jul '15 Laughing at you 1
See all Franklin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Franklin Forum Now

Franklin Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Franklin Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Health Care
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
 

Franklin, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,227 • Total comments across all topics: 280,116,121

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC