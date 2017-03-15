Fatal crash reported on Route 258 in ...

Fatal crash reported on Route 258 in Franklin

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Mar 15 Read more: WAVY-TV Portsmouth

Former New York Jets cornerback Darrelle Revis has a court date in Pittsburgh on charges alleging he was in a fight with t CINCINNATI - A Cincinnati-area restaurateur says he'll buy steak dinners for Northern Kentucky University's 15,000 students if the men' FRANKLIN, Va. - A fatal multi-vehicle crash has been reported on U.S. Route 258 in Franklin, according to Virginia State Police.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVY-TV Portsmouth.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Franklin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Zuni Music Thread (Jun '14) Jan '17 Musikologist 6
News 30-plus horses removed from Zuni home (Jan '09) Sep '16 Bob 74
Medicaid expansion in Virginia (Feb '16) Feb '16 Patient X 1
local lesbian (May '15) Dec '15 Kesha 3
Help me get my husband Thanksgiving Dinner (Nov '15) Nov '15 helpgetturkey 1
A living sacrafice (Sep '15) Oct '15 nodc 4
Don't you wish (Jul '15) Jul '15 Laughing at you 1
See all Franklin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Franklin Forum Now

Franklin Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Franklin Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Health Care
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
 

Franklin, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,166 • Total comments across all topics: 280,116,112

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC