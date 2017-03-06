Born with Down syndrome, shy Virginia...

Born with Down syndrome, shy Virginia Beach teen competes in bodybuilding

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Mar 5 Read more: Hawk Eye

Jon Atkins, 19, left, stands with other competitors Feb. 18 just off stage at The American Theatre in Virginia Beach, Va., before taking the stage during the Body Sculpting Open Championships. Atkins has worked with a personal trainer for the past year in preparing for the competition.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hawk Eye.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Franklin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Zuni Music Thread (Jun '14) Jan '17 Musikologist 6
News 30-plus horses removed from Zuni home (Jan '09) Sep '16 Bob 74
Medicaid expansion in Virginia (Feb '16) Feb '16 Patient X 1
local lesbian (May '15) Dec '15 Kesha 3
Help me get my husband Thanksgiving Dinner (Nov '15) Nov '15 helpgetturkey 1
A living sacrafice (Sep '15) Oct '15 nodc 4
Don't you wish (Jul '15) Jul '15 Laughing at you 1
See all Franklin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Franklin Forum Now

Franklin Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Franklin Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iraq
  3. Surgeon General
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. Wall Street
  4. North Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

Franklin, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,462 • Total comments across all topics: 279,392,403

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC