Born with Down syndrome, shy Virginia Beach teen competes in bodybuilding
Jon Atkins, 19, left, stands with other competitors Feb. 18 just off stage at The American Theatre in Virginia Beach, Va., before taking the stage during the Body Sculpting Open Championships. Atkins has worked with a personal trainer for the past year in preparing for the competition.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hawk Eye.
Comments
Add your comments below
Franklin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Zuni Music Thread (Jun '14)
|Jan '17
|Musikologist
|6
|30-plus horses removed from Zuni home (Jan '09)
|Sep '16
|Bob
|74
|Medicaid expansion in Virginia (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Patient X
|1
|local lesbian (May '15)
|Dec '15
|Kesha
|3
|Help me get my husband Thanksgiving Dinner (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|helpgetturkey
|1
|A living sacrafice (Sep '15)
|Oct '15
|nodc
|4
|Don't you wish (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Laughing at you
|1
Find what you want!
Search Franklin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC