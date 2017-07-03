Zacks Investment Research Downgrades ...

Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Franklin Financial Network, Inc. (NYSE:FSB) to Hold

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: AmericanBankingNews.com

According to Zacks, "Franklin Financial Network, Inc. is a bank holding company for Franklin Synergy Bank. The Company provides banking and financial services to small businesses, corporate entities, local Governments and individuals.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Franklin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Friends with his exwife 3 hr Whatever 6
Brentwood Police 4 hr congratulations 5
Looking for a transgender friend. 4 hr MEAZANDREA21 1
Don't mess with Trump!! 9 hr Nobama 28
Keep a Word Drop a Word (Mar '15) 10 hr Alyssa76 95
Missy Houston (Mar '15) 16 hr Curious 16
I hate men. 20 hr snooze 2
See all Franklin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Franklin Forum Now

Franklin Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Franklin Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Health Care
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

Franklin, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,792 • Total comments across all topics: 282,272,689

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC