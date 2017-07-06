Winter's Tale, Antony & Cleopatra Headline 2017 Shakespeare in the Park

Nashville Shakespeare Festival continues its tradition of Shakespeare in the Park with The Winter's Tal e and Antony & Cleopatra , running from Thursday, August 10 through Sunday, September 17 at Centennial Park's band shell. "We are excited to announce this year's chosen works for Shakespeare in the Park and to return to Centennial Park in Nashville for the 29th year and Academy Park in Franklin for the second year," said Denice Hicks, executive artistic director of the Nashville Shakespeare Festival.

