The Lantern Alzheimer's support center is coming soon to Morning Pointe of Franklin

Monday Jul 3 Read more: Williamson Herald

Franklin Mayor Ken Moore, Williamson County Mayor Rogers Anderson, Williamson, Inc. President and CEO Matt Largen and Greg A. Vital, President and CEO of Independent Healthcare Properties break ground for The Lantern Alzheimer's care facility at Morning Pointe in Franklin. Greg A. Vital, President and CEO of Independent Healthcare Properties and Franklin Alderman Margaret Martin, 4th Ward, participate in the groundbreaking of The Lantern Alzheimer's care facility at Morning Pointe senior living community in Franklin on Generations Way.

