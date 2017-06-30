Somerby Senior Living plans to be - a true community partner'
Somerby Senior Living held a ribbon cutting last week with members of Williamson Inc., Mayor Ken Moore and Eric Stuckey of the city of Franklin, several members of the Franklin Board of Mayor and Aldermen, and other leaders and members of the community. Fred Ewing, executive director at Somerby, introduced Moore, who talked about Somerby Senior Living wanting to "be a true community partner."
