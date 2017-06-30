Overcrowded animal shelter waives kit...

Overcrowded animal shelter waives kitten adoption fee

To promote adoption and relieve overcrowding, Shelter Director Laura Chavarria said the shelter is waiving the kitten adoption rate until further notice. Adoptions do require an approved application and include vaccinations, spay or neuter and microchip.

