Overcrowded animal shelter waives kitten adoption fee
To promote adoption and relieve overcrowding, Shelter Director Laura Chavarria said the shelter is waiving the kitten adoption rate until further notice. Adoptions do require an approved application and include vaccinations, spay or neuter and microchip.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Williamson Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Franklin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Keep a Word Drop a Word (Mar '15)
|20 min
|Becky
|96
|Don't mess with Trump!!
|42 min
|and now this
|31
|Thousands of workers could lose their jobs if ...
|1 hr
|Beth
|5
|Friends with his exwife
|4 hr
|Adios
|7
|Bill Kristol: US reliving decline and fall of R...
|Jul 2
|Johnnie Fred
|1
|Bernie Sanders communist
|Jul 1
|Bernie wife burned u
|1
|Clinton family crooks
|Jul 1
|Crooked Hillary s...
|6
Find what you want!
Search Franklin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC