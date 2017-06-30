Much-loved Head Start educator retires after 45 years
Ann Gaines, Betty Alzamore, Janet Ogles, Ida Turner, Sone-Serae Batten and Mary Scott enjoy a surprise party in honor of Ida Turner's retirement. Franklin Mayor Ken Moore presents a certificate of appreciation to longtime Williamson County Head Start educator Ida Turner.
