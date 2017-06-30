Much-loved Head Start educator retire...

Much-loved Head Start educator retires after 45 years

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Williamson Herald

Ann Gaines, Betty Alzamore, Janet Ogles, Ida Turner, Sone-Serae Batten and Mary Scott enjoy a surprise party in honor of Ida Turner's retirement. Franklin Mayor Ken Moore presents a certificate of appreciation to longtime Williamson County Head Start educator Ida Turner.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Williamson Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Franklin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Friends with his exwife 3 hr Love stinks 11
Don't mess with Trump!! 5 hr Captain America 41
Keep a Word Drop a Word (Mar '15) 10 hr ehehehehe 99
Ethics director who clashed with Weak,Dumb,Tru... 10 hr Beth 3
News Overcrowded animal shelter waives kitten adopti... 11 hr good cat dead cat 1
Thousands of workers could lose their jobs if ... 15 hr Beth 5
Bill Kristol: US reliving decline and fall of R... Jul 2 Johnnie Fred 1
See all Franklin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Franklin Forum Now

Franklin Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Franklin Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. South Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Earthquake
 

Franklin, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,024 • Total comments across all topics: 282,290,881

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC