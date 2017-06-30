Franklin receives high rankings in report of Best Places to Raise a Family in state
With Tennessee boasting the fifth lowest cost of living in the nation and no tax on wages and salaries, the personal-finance website WalletHub today released its report identifying 2017's Best Places to Raise a Family in Tennessee. According to the report, Franklin ranked favorably in most categories.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Williamson Herald.
Add your comments below
Franklin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Don't mess with Trump!!
|2 hr
|Donkey Summer Sau...
|42
|Friends with his exwife
|2 hr
|Aha
|12
|Keep a Word Drop a Word (Mar '15)
|15 hr
|ehehehehe
|99
|Ethics director who clashed with Weak,Dumb,Tru...
|15 hr
|Beth
|3
|Overcrowded animal shelter waives kitten adopti...
|16 hr
|good cat dead cat
|1
|Thousands of workers could lose their jobs if ...
|19 hr
|Beth
|5
|Bill Kristol: US reliving decline and fall of R...
|Jul 2
|Johnnie Fred
|1
Find what you want!
Search Franklin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC