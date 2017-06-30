Franklin receives high rankings in re...

Franklin receives high rankings in report of Best Places to Raise a Family in state

Next Story Prev Story
29 min ago Read more: Williamson Herald

With Tennessee boasting the fifth lowest cost of living in the nation and no tax on wages and salaries, the personal-finance website WalletHub today released its report identifying 2017's Best Places to Raise a Family in Tennessee. According to the report, Franklin ranked favorably in most categories.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Williamson Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Franklin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Don't mess with Trump!! 2 hr Donkey Summer Sau... 42
Friends with his exwife 2 hr Aha 12
Keep a Word Drop a Word (Mar '15) 15 hr ehehehehe 99
Ethics director who clashed with Weak,Dumb,Tru... 15 hr Beth 3
News Overcrowded animal shelter waives kitten adopti... 16 hr good cat dead cat 1
Thousands of workers could lose their jobs if ... 19 hr Beth 5
Bill Kristol: US reliving decline and fall of R... Jul 2 Johnnie Fred 1
See all Franklin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Franklin Forum Now

Franklin Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Franklin Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Earthquake
 

Franklin, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,838 • Total comments across all topics: 282,295,431

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC