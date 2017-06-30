Budget committee approves resolution ...

Budget committee approves resolution to explore selling conference center

Next Story Prev Story
6 min ago Read more: Williamson Herald

A resolution seeking the possible sale of Williamson County's portion of the Conference Center of Cool Springs passed at Monday's monthly meeting of the County Commission Budget Committee and will now come before the next full Commission meeting July 10. Located in the Franklin Marriott Cool Springs, the conference center has been jointly owned by the county and the city of Franklin for more than 20 years. Each paid $6 million for the 29,000-square-foot conference center that was included as part of the hotel when construction got underway in the mid-1990s.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Williamson Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Franklin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Don't mess with Trump!! 2 hr ThomasA 9
Friends with his exwife 5 hr Wannabe girlfriend 1
New Restaurant 8 hr jim 2
Bill Kristol: US reliving decline and fall of R... Sun Johnnie Fred 1
Bernie Sanders communist Sat Bernie wife burned u 1
Clinton family crooks Sat Crooked Hillary s... 6
News Alan Jackson's Luxury Retreat Up For Grabs, Jus... (Aug '12) Jun 29 Not politics 18
See all Franklin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Franklin Forum Now

Franklin Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Franklin Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. Pakistan
  1. North Korea
  2. South Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Mexico
 

Franklin, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,248 • Total comments across all topics: 282,231,756

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC