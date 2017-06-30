Budget committee approves resolution to explore selling conference center

A resolution seeking the possible sale of Williamson County's portion of the Conference Center of Cool Springs passed at Monday's monthly meeting of the County Commission Budget Committee and will now come before the next full Commission meeting July 10. Located in the Franklin Marriott Cool Springs, the conference center has been jointly owned by the county and the city of Franklin for more than 20 years. Each paid $6 million for the 29,000-square-foot conference center that was included as part of the hotel when construction got underway in the mid-1990s.

