Wine & Design Paints Its Way To Tennessee

To celebrate the opening, Wine & Design is inviting the community to five days of festivities starting Wednesday, June 7 to Sunday, June 11 packed with themed parties, discounted classes, music, giveaways and other special offers. After working in chemical engineering for 10 years and human resources for another 10 years, franchisee Niccole Jackson is excited to start a new artistic endeavor to bond with her 14-year-old daughter.

