Williamson Inc. to host largest showcase of county's businesses and schools

More than 75 companies are expected to exhibit at the 2017 Business & Education Expo, presented by Franklin Synergy Bank. The largest showcase of Williamson County businesses and schools, hosted by Williamson Inc., takes place Tuesday, June 20, from 4-7 p.m. at The Factory at Franklin and will kick off with an exclusive Member Connect! Happy Hour at 3 p.m. for Williamson Inc. members.

