Westhaven Porchfest mobile app provides complete guide

Saturday, June 17, marks the return of the annual Westhaven PorchFest, a music and art festival, from 3-10 p.m. at the Westhaven community in West Franklin. PorchFest will include over 75 performers playing on front porches in the Westhaven community from 3-7 p.m., followed by a concert on the lake featuring the Flat River Band and Guilty Pleasures.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Williamson Herald.