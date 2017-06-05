Westhaven Porchfest mobile app provides complete guide
Saturday, June 17, marks the return of the annual Westhaven PorchFest, a music and art festival, from 3-10 p.m. at the Westhaven community in West Franklin. PorchFest will include over 75 performers playing on front porches in the Westhaven community from 3-7 p.m., followed by a concert on the lake featuring the Flat River Band and Guilty Pleasures.
