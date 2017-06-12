Updated: 5 hours agoComments (0)Insid...

Updated: 5 hours agoComments (0)Inside Jim Kennedy Sales and Leasing, ...

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: Williamson Herald

Jim Kennedy, owner of Jim Kennedy Sales and Leasing, will retire after selling and leasing cars for "a good deal" for 26 years to lucky buyers in the community and those who serve in the U.S. military. Kennedy proudly stands in front of his "Wall of Fame," which contains photos of all of his former customers with their new cars.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Williamson Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Franklin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Stop Shopping @WalMarks and Sams Club,Cheap Lab... 2 hr Invested 13
Dog laws 2 hr They hate Humans 3
BNA Kids Talent Agency (Jul '14) 5 hr Concerned 24
Struggle Jennings AKA as Will Harness (Sep '16) 10 hr Nashville Gorilla 8
"Wanna Be Sureño" KEITH TIDWELL 11 hr facts-a-million 3
Keep a Word Drop a Word (Mar '15) 19 hr Donnie 74
107.5 the river Tue zipper 4
See all Franklin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Franklin Forum Now

Franklin Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Franklin Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Iran
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Libya
 

Franklin, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,677 • Total comments across all topics: 281,764,789

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC