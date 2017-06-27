The Music City Stones rock Carnton's Sunset Concert Series
The Music City Stones rocked out Sunday evening, paying tribute to the Rolling Stones on the east lawn at Carnton in Franklin. Many wore iconic Rolling Stones t-shirts with the band's classic logo of a tongue and lip during the Battle of Franklin Trust's annual Sunset Concert Series, which kicked off at 5 p.m. for attendees to set up lawn chairs and picnics on the lawn next to the Carnton house.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Williamson Herald.
Add your comments below
Franklin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dog laws
|2 hr
|joe
|6
|The Nashville Metro Council Has Gone Completely...
|2 hr
|Nobama
|37
|Maury Davis Cornerstone Church (Feb '12)
|4 hr
|heal me
|115
|Alan Jackson's Luxury Retreat Up For Grabs, Jus... (Aug '12)
|Mon
|Glockmaster
|15
|My biological family: Hank Sr,, Audrey, and my... (Feb '12)
|Jun 25
|AngieB
|6
|easy evil azz just add alcohol or not
|Jun 23
|1983 civil
|1
|How low can you get supporting Crooked Hillary
|Jun 16
|Your name here
|6
Find what you want!
Search Franklin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC