The Music City Stones rock Carnton's Sunset Concert Series

The Music City Stones rocked out Sunday evening, paying tribute to the Rolling Stones on the east lawn at Carnton in Franklin. Many wore iconic Rolling Stones t-shirts with the band's classic logo of a tongue and lip during the Battle of Franklin Trust's annual Sunset Concert Series, which kicked off at 5 p.m. for attendees to set up lawn chairs and picnics on the lawn next to the Carnton house.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Williamson Herald.