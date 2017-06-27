The Music City Stones rock Carnton's ...

The Music City Stones rock Carnton's Sunset Concert Series

Read more: Williamson Herald

The Music City Stones rocked out Sunday evening, paying tribute to the Rolling Stones on the east lawn at Carnton in Franklin. Many wore iconic Rolling Stones t-shirts with the band's classic logo of a tongue and lip during the Battle of Franklin Trust's annual Sunset Concert Series, which kicked off at 5 p.m. for attendees to set up lawn chairs and picnics on the lawn next to the Carnton house.

Franklin, TN

