Teen injured after falling off moving vehicle, driver arrested

Sunday Jun 11

A Franklin teen was critically injured after he fell from a moving vehicle early Saturday morning in the Franklin Green subdivision. Franklin Police were summoned to Brimstead Drive at 12:15 a.m. after the victim allegedly fell off of a car being driven by 19-year-old Seth Christian Goering.

