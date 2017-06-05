Studio Tenn's managing director leaving to join Houston theater company
The Franklin-based theater company Studio Tenn announced today Jake Speck will leave his position as managing director effective August 2017. Speck will assume the executive director position with A.D. Players, a professional theater company in Houston.
