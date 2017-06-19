Sonic Drive-In coming to Berry Farms
The Berry Farms community, located just off of Old Peytonsville Road in Franklin, has announced a Sonic Drive-In will come to their mixed-use master planned community. Battleground Enterprises will build its 10th Sonic on lot 315, which is located on Captain Freeman Boulevard in Berry Farms.
