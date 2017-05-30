Sister Cities - Meet and Greet' builds understanding across cultures

Franklin welcomes delegates from Bad Soden, a town in Germany, to explore the city and learn about its government, history and culture during a special visit through June 7. As part of a Sister Cities partnership between Bad Soden, a town in Main-Taunus-Kreis, Hessen, Germany, and the city of Franklin, delegates from each city intermingled at the Williamson County Archives Thursday during a community "Meet & Greet." Head of Bad Soden Cultural Affairs Marc Nordinger explained that Bad Soden's geographical location is similar to Franklin's close proximity to Nashville, now the largest city in Tennessee.

