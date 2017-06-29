Sheriff's department recognizes deputy's death 45 years ago
The family of slain Williamson County Deputy John Morris Heithcock gathered at the Cool Springs Marriott in Franklin. County Sheriff Jeff Long and other deputies also attended as Heithcock's family accepted a proclamation from the General Assembly.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Williamson Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Franklin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How Far Would You Go In Supporting Trump?
|27 min
|Captain America
|105
|The Nashville Metro Council Has Gone Completely...
|30 min
|Captain America
|74
|Alan Jackson's Luxury Retreat Up For Grabs, Jus... (Aug '12)
|Wed
|Never liked Him
|16
|My biological family: Hank Sr,, Audrey, and my... (Feb '12)
|Jun 25
|AngieB
|6
|easy evil azz just add alcohol or not
|Jun 23
|1983 civil
|1
|How low can you get supporting Crooked Hillary
|Jun 16
|Your name here
|6
|Lauren Woodruff (Aug '10)
|Jun 11
|Sunderer
|13
Find what you want!
Search Franklin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC