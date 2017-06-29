Sheriff's department recognizes deput...

Sheriff's department recognizes deputy's death 45 years ago

The family of slain Williamson County Deputy John Morris Heithcock gathered at the Cool Springs Marriott in Franklin. County Sheriff Jeff Long and other deputies also attended as Heithcock's family accepted a proclamation from the General Assembly.

