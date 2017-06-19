Second "Walk MOORE with the Mayor" event set for Thursday
Franklin Mayor Ken Moore will lead a walking group starting at 11 a.m. on Thursday during the second "Walk MOORE with the Mayor," a Get Fit Franklin and Healthier Tennessee event. The group will depart from the Williamson County Public Library at 1314 Columbia Ave. and walk a route that is approximately a mile.
