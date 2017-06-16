Search continues for a dangerousa fugitive out of Williamson County
Deputies continue their search for a convicted drug dealer who failed to appear for his 12-year prison sentence in Williamson County. The Williamson County Sheriff's Office reported 34-year-old Deangelo Radley , of Franklin, is considered armed and dangerous.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WKRN.
Comments
Add your comments below
Franklin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How Far Would You Go In Supporting Trump?
|50 min
|yup
|85
|Kevin Wright (Johnny Kevin Wright)
|1 hr
|what
|2
|How long till nobody can afford rent
|2 hr
|news flash
|25
|Stop Shopping @WalMarks and Sams Club,Cheap Lab...
|5 hr
|Ay caramba
|23
|How low can you get supporting Crooked Hillary
|Jun 16
|Your name here
|6
|Church of God of Prophecy rethinks position aga... (Aug '06)
|Jun 16
|laugh a minute
|843
|Keep a Word Drop a Word (Mar '15)
|Jun 16
|Donnie
|78
Find what you want!
Search Franklin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC