Search continues for a dangerousa fug...

Search continues for a dangerousa fugitive out of Williamson County

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jun 16 Read more: WKRN

Deputies continue their search for a convicted drug dealer who failed to appear for his 12-year prison sentence in Williamson County. The Williamson County Sheriff's Office reported 34-year-old Deangelo Radley , of Franklin, is considered armed and dangerous.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WKRN.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Franklin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
How Far Would You Go In Supporting Trump? 50 min yup 85
Kevin Wright (Johnny Kevin Wright) 1 hr what 2
How long till nobody can afford rent 2 hr news flash 25
Stop Shopping @WalMarks and Sams Club,Cheap Lab... 5 hr Ay caramba 23
How low can you get supporting Crooked Hillary Jun 16 Your name here 6
News Church of God of Prophecy rethinks position aga... (Aug '06) Jun 16 laugh a minute 843
Keep a Word Drop a Word (Mar '15) Jun 16 Donnie 78
See all Franklin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Franklin Forum Now

Franklin Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Franklin Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. North Korea
  5. Cuba
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. China
  5. Wall Street
 

Franklin, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,422 • Total comments across all topics: 281,870,932

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC