Residents oppose Splendor Ridge that could bring high impact to Lancaster Road
A full house packed the Franklin Planning Commission meeting at City Hall Thursday about the proposed Splendor Ridge Subdivision would bring 19 single-family dwellings to 27.5 acres, located between Lancaster Drive and the Harpeth River, west of Franklin Road. Residents opposed additional traffic and argued the character of two-story or more homes, contrasted with the current character on Lancaster Drive.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Williamson Herald.
Add your comments below
Franklin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lawyer who lies about his identity and cheats o...
|32 min
|Margaret
|7
|Massage
|1 hr
|easy and good
|3
|megan barry liberal hypocrite
|5 hr
|lalalalalala
|244
|Music Balance (Apr '15)
|6 hr
|anonymous
|62
|country music question
|7 hr
|lalalalalala
|16
|President takes victory lap on Supreme Court Ob... (Jul '15)
|8 hr
|Black Appalachia
|15
|easy evil azz just add alcohol or not
|8 hr
|1983 civil
|1
Find what you want!
Search Franklin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC