Residents oppose Splendor Ridge that could bring high impact to Lancaster Road

A full house packed the Franklin Planning Commission meeting at City Hall Thursday about the proposed Splendor Ridge Subdivision would bring 19 single-family dwellings to 27.5 acres, located between Lancaster Drive and the Harpeth River, west of Franklin Road. Residents opposed additional traffic and argued the character of two-story or more homes, contrasted with the current character on Lancaster Drive.

