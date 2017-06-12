Rep. Sam Whitson's first year legislation marked by impactful bills

Throughout the 2017 legislative session, Rep. Sam Whitson, R-Franklin, and his Republican colleagues have worked tirelessly in order to enact laws that continue Tennessee's momentum. During the first half of the 110th Tennessee General Assembly, Whitson voted to fund infrastructure and cut taxes at historic levels, supporting the passage of the "Improving Manufacturing, Public Roads, and Opportunities for a Vibrant Economy Act.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Williamson Herald.