Planning commission approves river wa...

Planning commission approves river walk concept, ordinance for low-impact development

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jun 23 Read more: Williamson Herald

The proposal for a river walk in downtown Franklin drew resounding support from community leaders Thursday and was ultimately approved by the Franklin Planning Commission. After undergoing a concept study and draft ordinance, and after collecting much community input from 1,200 citizens, the first official vote was cast in favor of the project.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Williamson Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Franklin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The Nashville Metro Council Has Gone Completely... 45 min fer petes sake 22
country music question 2 hr USE XLAX FOR NO CORN 22
Stop Shopping @WalMarks and Sams Club,Cheap Lab... 3 hr ThomasA 29
My biological family: Hank Sr,, Audrey, and my... (Feb '12) Sun AngieB 6
easy evil azz just add alcohol or not Jun 23 1983 civil 1
How low can you get supporting Crooked Hillary Jun 16 Your name here 6
Lauren Woodruff (Aug '10) Jun 11 Sunderer 13
See all Franklin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Franklin Forum Now

Franklin Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Franklin Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Syria
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Pakistan
  5. Iran
 

Franklin, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,503 • Total comments across all topics: 282,040,671

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC