P38 group presents special award to city and county mayors
A group of P38 members presented both Mayor Rogers Anderson of Williamson County and Mayor Ken Moore of Franklin with a special award at Franklin City Hall. Burns explained the unique history behind the naming of P38.
Franklin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How Far Would You Go In Supporting Trump?
|48 min
|guest
|55
|Lawyer who lies about his identity and cheats o...
|2 hr
|guest
|2
|Why is Tennessee so racist?
|2 hr
|guest
|65
|Who broke your heart? Tell us...
|13 hr
|Big G
|5
|Stop Shopping @WalMarks and Sams Club,Cheap Lab...
|13 hr
|Invested
|8
|Opry mills
|22 hr
|Just saying
|10
|Matthew millsap : building company number 7 (Oct '14)
|22 hr
|facts
|3
