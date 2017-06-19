New state law sponsored by Whitson co...

New state law sponsored by Whitson could help reduce suicide rate

Wednesday

The Middle Tennessee chapter of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention says a new law passed by the 110th General Assembly is expected to help reduce the state's growing suicide rate. The Tullis Act aims to reduce the number of suicides by equipping the state's licensed mental health professionals to better address the issue.

