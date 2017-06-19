New state law sponsored by Whitson could help reduce suicide rate
The Middle Tennessee chapter of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention says a new law passed by the 110th General Assembly is expected to help reduce the state's growing suicide rate. The Tullis Act aims to reduce the number of suicides by equipping the state's licensed mental health professionals to better address the issue.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Williamson Herald.
Add your comments below
Franklin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|megan barry liberal hypocrite
|2 hr
|Captain America
|240
|country music question
|4 hr
|Yep it happens
|14
|Greg Ray?
|12 hr
|Sammy
|1
|Lawyer who lies about his identity and cheats o...
|14 hr
|IwannaKnow
|6
|The Nashville Metro Council Has Gone Completely...
|17 hr
|yay
|10
|107.5 the river
|23 hr
|Totemism
|9
|Domestic violence
|Thu
|Kjjh
|4
Find what you want!
Search Franklin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC