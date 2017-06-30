New Macy's - store within a store' to offer customers choices, discounts
Macy's Backstage The Outlet Store makes its Nashville-area debut late this summer inside Macy's at CoolSprings Galleria in Franklin, marking the second location in Tennessee. Customers will now have a brand new outlet to find designer deals and fabulous finds, all at significant savings, according to a release the company sent this week.
Franklin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Don't mess with Trump!!
|10 hr
|ThomasA
|6
|Keep a Word Drop a Word (Mar '15)
|10 hr
|Alyssa76
|88
|Missy Houston (Mar '15)
|15 hr
|just saying
|15
|Bill Kristol: US reliving decline and fall of R...
|Sun
|Johnnie Fred
|1
|Bernie Sanders communist
|Sat
|Bernie wife burned u
|1
|Clinton family crooks
|Sat
|Crooked Hillary s...
|6
|Alan Jackson's Luxury Retreat Up For Grabs, Jus... (Aug '12)
|Jun 29
|Not politics
|18
