New Macy's - store within a store' to offer customers choices, discounts

Thursday Jun 29

Macy's Backstage The Outlet Store makes its Nashville-area debut late this summer inside Macy's at CoolSprings Galleria in Franklin, marking the second location in Tennessee. Customers will now have a brand new outlet to find designer deals and fabulous finds, all at significant savings, according to a release the company sent this week.

