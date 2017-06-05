New development Bigby bringing - cool...

New development Bigby bringing - cool to Cool Springs'

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: Williamson Herald

"We think Williamson County and the city of Franklin are the strongest address you could ever have [for a business or corporation]," said Brian Leary, president of Crescent Communities' Commercial/Mixed-Use business. "We wanted it to be authentic, not just another office park.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Williamson Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Franklin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Best Neighborhood to Live in Spring Hill, TN? (Mar '08) 1 hr Jean 168
How About Dem PENGUINS 5 hr Sid The Kid 1
Music Balance (Apr '15) 7 hr anonymous 57
He had it coming 9 hr Nobama 3
Opry mills 16 hr ThomasA 11
Heather 18 hr Predators rule 1
megan barry liberal hypocrite 21 hr bricklayer 219
See all Franklin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Franklin Forum Now

Franklin Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Franklin Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Hillary Clinton
  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. Microsoft
  4. Iran
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Franklin, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,683 • Total comments across all topics: 281,705,666

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC