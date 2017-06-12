Musical acts on front porch stages to...

Musical acts on front porch stages to delight 6th Annual Porchfest-goers

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Williamson Herald

On Saturday, the 6th Annual Westhaven PorchFest, an art and music festival plug in to provide a musical experience June 17 from 3 to 10 p.m. in the Westhaven community in West Franklin. PorchFest will include over 50 performers from local and regional musical acts, playing on 20 porches in the Westhaven community throughout the event.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Williamson Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Franklin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Keep a Word Drop a Word (Mar '15) 8 min Right now 75
How long till nobody can afford rent 25 min facts-a-million 2
Dog laws 1 hr American 4
Struggle Jennings AKA as Will Harness (Sep '16) 4 hr facts-a-million 9
Stop Shopping @WalMarks and Sams Club,Cheap Lab... 4 hr yessiree 14
BNA Kids Talent Agency (Jul '14) 14 hr Concerned 24
Lauren Woodruff (Aug '10) Jun 11 Sunderer 13
See all Franklin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Franklin Forum Now

Franklin Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Franklin Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Pakistan
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Cuba
 

Franklin, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,341 • Total comments across all topics: 281,773,891

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC