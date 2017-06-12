Musical acts on front porch stages to delight 6th Annual Porchfest-goers

On Saturday, the 6th Annual Westhaven PorchFest, an art and music festival plug in to provide a musical experience June 17 from 3 to 10 p.m. in the Westhaven community in West Franklin. PorchFest will include over 50 performers from local and regional musical acts, playing on 20 porches in the Westhaven community throughout the event.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Williamson Herald.