MTSU multimedia students enjoy 'nonstop production' at Bonnaroo stage
This year's Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival will be memorable for MTSU student Erin Nicole Moore for two big reasons. Not only is it her first Bonnaroo, but she's spending it as the student in charge of logistics for the $1.7 million Mobile Production Lab, the multimedia nerve center of MTSU's College of Media and Entertainment, deployed at the festival's Who Stage.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WGNS-AM Murfreesboro.
Add your comments below
Franklin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Missy Houston (Mar '15)
|1 hr
|Intetesting
|14
|How Far Would You Go In Supporting Trump?
|1 hr
|Dan Rather
|64
|Hey Marsha Blackburn
|6 hr
|US Army Vet
|1
|He had it coming
|14 hr
|Snore Fest
|2
|107.5 the river
|17 hr
|eat that thang
|2
|How low can you get supporting Crooked Hillary
|19 hr
|Bronnie Meadows
|3
|Milfs Looking for Fun
|20 hr
|Isabelle
|6
Find what you want!
Search Franklin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC