MTSU multimedia students enjoy 'nonstop production' at Bonnaroo stage

This year's Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival will be memorable for MTSU student Erin Nicole Moore for two big reasons. Not only is it her first Bonnaroo, but she's spending it as the student in charge of logistics for the $1.7 million Mobile Production Lab, the multimedia nerve center of MTSU's College of Media and Entertainment, deployed at the festival's Who Stage.

