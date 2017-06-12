MTSU fermentation science, Franklin b...

MTSU fermentation science, Franklin brewery partners celebrate groundbreaking

Friday Jun 16 Read more: Williamson Herald

MTSU President Sidney A. McPhee, right, visits with alumnus and Steel Barrel Brewery co-founder Mark Jones, center, and Maneet Chauhan, a founding partner in Life Is Brewing LLC and a chef and featured judge on the Food Network's "Chopped" series June 15 at Hop Springs, the company's new location for a brewing facility on the John Bragg Highway. Part of the crowd attending the announcement of the Steel Barrel Brewery and MTSU partnership, which will provide lab space for fermentation science students.

