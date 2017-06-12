Morning Pointe announces groundbreaking celebration for new memory care center in Franklin

Independent Healthcare Properties and Morning Pointe Senior Living has announced the expansion of the Morning Pointe of Franklin assisted living and memory care campus. The Chattanooga-based senior health care services company will celebrate the groundbreaking of its second phase of development on the 10-acre campus - the new Alzheimer's Center of Excellence - on June 30, at 10:30 a.m., at its location adjacent to Morning Pointe of Franklin at 1015 Generations Way in Franklin.

