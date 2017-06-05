Lotz House releases new edition of - The Lotz Family' book

The Lotz House has released the third edition of its book, The Lotz Family, Survivors of the Battle of Franklin .The book, co-authored by J.T. Thompson and Robert Z. Carlisle II, tells the story of the Lotz family and their experiences with success, tragedy, heartbreak and war. "Since our last issue, we have unearthed more information, photos and stories about the Lotz family through artifacts found in and around the home and cellar and our incredible visitors who come from all over the country," said Lotz House Executive Director J.T. Thompson.

