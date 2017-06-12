Leadership Franklin announces 2017-20...

Leadership Franklin announces 2017-2018 class

Founded in 1996 to develop leaders in Franklin and Williamson County, Leadership Franklin endeavors to provide class members with knowledge, network connections, and resources to bring new ideas to the table for the community. Each class day is focused on presenting and analyzing a particularly important segment of the city, including area history, government, business, law enforcement, media, education and quality of life.

