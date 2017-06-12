Leadership Franklin announces 2017-2018 class
Founded in 1996 to develop leaders in Franklin and Williamson County, Leadership Franklin endeavors to provide class members with knowledge, network connections, and resources to bring new ideas to the table for the community. Each class day is focused on presenting and analyzing a particularly important segment of the city, including area history, government, business, law enforcement, media, education and quality of life.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Williamson Herald.
Add your comments below
Franklin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dog laws
|2 hr
|ThomasA
|5
|Stop Shopping @WalMarks and Sams Club,Cheap Lab...
|2 hr
|ThomasA
|15
|How long till nobody can afford rent
|2 hr
|Djcjwjfjxjsjdc
|3
|Keep a Word Drop a Word (Mar '15)
|4 hr
|facts-a-million
|77
|Struggle Jennings AKA as Will Harness (Sep '16)
|9 hr
|facts-a-million
|9
|BNA Kids Talent Agency (Jul '14)
|18 hr
|Concerned
|24
|Lauren Woodruff (Aug '10)
|Jun 11
|Sunderer
|13
Find what you want!
Search Franklin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC