Inside Faith Hill and Tim McGraw's Bahamas Home L'ile d'Anges
In Architectural Digest 's July issue, the country musicians proudly show off their home - technically a collection of eight "pavilions" - in the Bahamas. Hill and McGraw purchased the private 20-acre island they call "L'le d'Anges" in 2003, though they didn't move in until 2012.
Start the conversation, or Read more at E! Online.
Comments
Add your comments below
Franklin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How Far Would You Go In Supporting Trump?
|27 min
|Dan Rather
|37
|Why is Tennessee so racist?
|31 min
|Dan Rather
|59
|Stop Shopping @WalMarks and Sams Club,Cheap Lab...
|3 hr
|ummmmmm
|7
|Opry mills
|7 hr
|Becky
|9
|Matthew millsap : building company number 7 (Oct '14)
|12 hr
|Angela
|2
|Tusculum Approves New Taproom To Sell Craft Beer
|14 hr
|Parliament Skanka...
|44
|I have a question?
|21 hr
|spirtofthesouth
|3
Find what you want!
Search Franklin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC