How goats are cleaning up a Murfreesb...

How goats are cleaning up a Murfreesboro cemetery

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: New Canaan News-Review

In this June 2017 photo, a herd of goats, owned by Goat Guys organic brush removal service, are used to clear out dense brush from the home of Bob Davidson in Murfreesboro, Tenn. less In this June 2017 photo, a herd of goats, owned by Goat Guys organic brush removal service, are used to clear out dense brush from the home of Bob Davidson in Murfreesboro, Tenn.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Canaan News-Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Franklin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Struggle Jennings AKA as Will Harness (Sep '16) 1 hr YOUR MAJESTY 12
country music question 2 hr Nuts 27
Jennifer Herman Gann 4 hr Neighbor 1
The Nashville Metro Council Has Gone Completely... 5 hr Captain Remember 27
My biological family: Hank Sr,, Audrey, and my... (Feb '12) Sun AngieB 6
easy evil azz just add alcohol or not Jun 23 1983 civil 1
How low can you get supporting Crooked Hillary Jun 16 Your name here 6
See all Franklin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Franklin Forum Now

Franklin Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Franklin Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Pakistan
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
 

Franklin, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,739 • Total comments across all topics: 282,048,256

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC