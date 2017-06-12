House Speaker Beth Harwell appoints Dr. Ken Moore to Tennessee Local Development Authority
House Speaker Beth Harwell, R-Nashville, announced today she has appointed Dr. Ken Moore, who also serves as the Mayor of Franklin, Tennessee, to the Tennessee Local Development Authority . The TLDA is responsible for issuing bonds for local governments to provide funding for needed projects.
