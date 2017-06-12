Gun pulled during road rage incident ...

Gun pulled during road rage incident ends in felony arrest for Lewisburg man

14 hrs ago

A Lewisburg man was charged with a felony after threatening another driver with a gun during a road rage incident. On Saturday, Eric Geiling, 49, of Lewisburg pulled behind a motorcycle that had stopped on the shoulder of I-65 South.

