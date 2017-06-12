Gun pulled during road rage incident ends in felony arrest for Lewisburg man
A Lewisburg man was charged with a felony after threatening another driver with a gun during a road rage incident. On Saturday, Eric Geiling, 49, of Lewisburg pulled behind a motorcycle that had stopped on the shoulder of I-65 South.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Williamson Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Franklin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How long till nobody can afford rent
|3 hr
|Invested
|6
|Dog laws
|15 hr
|ThomasA
|5
|Stop Shopping @WalMarks and Sams Club,Cheap Lab...
|16 hr
|ThomasA
|15
|Keep a Word Drop a Word (Mar '15)
|17 hr
|facts-a-million
|77
|Struggle Jennings AKA as Will Harness (Sep '16)
|22 hr
|facts-a-million
|9
|BNA Kids Talent Agency (Jul '14)
|Wed
|Concerned
|24
|Lauren Woodruff (Aug '10)
|Jun 11
|Sunderer
|13
Find what you want!
Search Franklin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC