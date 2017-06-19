Franklin Synergy Bank president named...

Franklin Synergy Bank president named TBA chairman

Lee M. Moss, president of Franklin Synergy Bank headquartered in Franklin, was installed as chairman of the Tennessee Bankers Association during ceremonies at the closing banquet of the organization's recent 127th Annual Meeting. More than 680 members of the financial services industry and related businesses attended the convention.

